Georgian Airways eyes to resume flights to Belarus, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, this issue was in focus of a meeting between Belarusian Transport and Communications Minister Aleksei Avramenko and the Georgian delegation that included Director General of the Partnership Fund David Saganelidze, Ambassador of Georgia to Belarus Valeri Kvaratskhelia, and Georgian Airways President Tamaz Gaiashvili.

The parties discussed cooperation in aviation and mulled over launching flights to Belarus operated by Georgian Airways. They also discussed general matters on the bilateral agenda of cooperation in transport.

“The company performed regular flights from Tbilisi to Minsk in 2007-2011. Now we are keen to see Georgian Airways return to the Belarusian market,” Saganelidze added.

According to him, the Belarusian aviation authorities are eager to attract new airlines that would operate flights to Belarusian airports. Expanding cooperation with Georgian Airways will directly contribute to the development of tourism between the two countries.

The agenda of the meeting also included prospects and opportunities for providing maintenance services for Georgian aircraft at Minsk Civil Aviation Plant.

