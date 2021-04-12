Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro introduces solution for automatic supply of voltage to trains (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Another technical innovation in the field of inspection and repair of trains is being introduced at the Narimanov depot of Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro, Baku Metro told Trend on April 12.

“The issue is the process of carrying out the work on the implementation and optimization of innovations in this sphere,” the message said. "In this context, the work is underway to reconstruct the contact network of 825 volts and modernize the switching system."

The introduction of the new system will allow to control and supply constant voltage to a train standing in a maintenance lane by using a single button.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with the Italian Ropla company.

"The innovative control systems have been installed and put into operation in ten specialized metro boards,” the message said. “The operator working in the control center will be able to automatically supply and remove voltage from any train without leaving the premises."

