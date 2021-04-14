Hungarian Wizz Air to return to Georgian aviation sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will return to the Georgian aviation sector during the 2021 summer season, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, Wizz Air will start regular flights from Kutaisi to Warsaw and Vilnius on April 18. Initially, the airline will carry out flights once a week due to COVID-19. The company plans to increase the frequency of flights.

Wizz Air will resume regular flights from Kutaisi to Riga and Dortmund from May and 13 more destinations in Europe from June.

The launch of flights by the Hungarian airline was announced by the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava at the end of March. As she announced on March 4, Wizz Air would operate 45 flights a week to 20 destinations, but this information was denied by the airline on the same day.

Ministry of Economy of Georgia has also announced that another low-cost airline would start flying to Georgia. Kazakh airline Flyarystan will carry out direct flights from Kutaisi to Aktau, Atyrau and Nur-Sultan from May.

