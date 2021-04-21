Second container train from China reaches Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The second container train, sent from the Chinese port of Qingdao, has arrived at the port of Baku, ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend.

According to the company, 51 forty-foot containers from the port of Aktau (Kazakhstan) were delivered to the port of Baku by the Baris feeder ship, the operator of which is ADY Container LLC.

"Ten containers, which are part of the block train, will be sent from Baku to Georgia, three containers - to Turkey," added the ADY Container.

The transportation of goods is carried out within the framework of cooperation between the members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium - KTZ Express, ADY Container, GR Logistics and Terminals, as well as the Chinese Railways (CRCT).

The first container train on the Qingdao-Baku route arrived in Azerbaijan in February of this year. Until the end of 2021, ADY Container LLC plans to transport about 50 container block trains in the direction of China-Azerbaijan.

