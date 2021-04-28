Azerbaijan Airlines suspends some flights to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) suspends a number of flights from Azerbaijan to Turkey, Spokesperson for AZAL Pasha Kesamanski told Trend on April 28.

“The Baku-Istanbul and Baku-Ankara flights are being suspended,” spokesperson added. "The Baku-Istanbul-Baku flights will be canceled from April 29 through May 16, 2021, as well as the Baku-Ankara-Baku flights from April 29 through May 13. Moreover, the first Baku - Antalya - Baku flight, scheduled for May 12, 2021, has been postponed.”

"AZAL tickets can be returned (without fines) or exchanged for Turkish Airlines tickets," Kesamanski said.

The flights to other destinations will remain unchanged.

