Bees Airline plans to carry out regular flights between Georgia and Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ukrainian low-cost airline Bees Airline is entering Georgia and plans to carry out regular flights between the two countries, Trend reports via the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

As reported, Bees Airline plans to carry out Kyiv - Tbilisi - Kyiv flights starting April 30 two times a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

From June 13 to October 5, the flights will be fulfilled with 1 frequency per week, and in the period from October 5 to October 29, regular flights will be performed 3 times per week.

The airline received permission from the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency to launch flights to Georgia on April 29.

Bees Airline is a Ukrainian charter and low-cost airline, which commenced operations in March 2021.

