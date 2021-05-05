Pegasus airline launching new international route from London to Batumi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Pegasus airline is launching a new international route from London to Batumi in Georgia, via Istanbul, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Twice a week flights between London Stansted Airport and Batumi International Airport via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport will be carried out.

Pegasus also recently launched a new route from London Stansted to Odesa, via the Sabiha Gökçen Airport.



The airline will also be launching a new domestic route in Turkey, three times a week, from Istanbul to Iğdır.



Pegasus’ scheduled flights to Batumi will depart from London Stansted Airport to Batumi International Airport via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen on Fridays and Mondays, while flights from Batumi International Airport to London Stansted via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen will depart on Fridays and Mondays.

---

