Interest in Georgian aviation market growing amid COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, interest in the Georgian aviation market is growing significantly, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the TAV Georgia company, which operates Tbilisi and Batumi airports, flights from Tel Aviv will resume in Tbilisi at the end of July. In particular, there will be 31 flights per week from Israel to Georgia.

It is also planned to increase the number of flights between Tbilisi and Kyiv to 21 per week, between Tbilisi and Istanbul - to 39.

According to statistics, at present, the largest number of flights in the direction of Georgia is made from Istanbul - 29. From June, the frequency of flights will be increased - in particular, Turkish Airlines will add 4 flights a week and 6 - Pegasus Airlines.

Accordingly, in July the number of flights between Tbilisi and Istanbul will grow to 39.

In addition, there are 19 flights per week on the Tbilisi-Kyiv route. In addition to the Kyiv-Tbilisi route, it is planned to resume flights on other routes.

