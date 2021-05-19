Iranian Customs Administration talks possible opening of Iran-Turkey land borders

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 19

Despite Turkey's decision to reopen land borders for Iranian travelers, Iran's National Committee on Combating Coronavirus has not yet made a decision to reopen the mutual borders with Turkey, the spokesman for the Iranian Customs Administration said.

The ban on crossing over Iran-Turkey land borders for passengers is the decision of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus so that any new decision to lift the ban must be announced through this Committee, Seyed Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing ISNA.

Referring to the announcement of the reopening of land borders by Turkish officials, he said that the current ban is for travelers and tourists.