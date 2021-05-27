Greek Aegean Airlines to resume flights to Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Greek Aegean airline company will resume flights on the Athens-Tbilisi-Athens route, starting June 3, Trend reports via the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.
As reported, currently flights will be carried out once a week, while the number of flights will gradually increase during the summer season.
Athens-Tbilisi-Athens regular flights will be carried out according to the following schedule:
From June 3 to October 29 - flights will be carried out on Fridays;
From July 4 to October 29 - flights will be carried out on Fridays and Sundays;
From July 21 to October 29 - flights will be carried out on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Aegean Airlines has been operating on the Georgian market since 2012.
---
