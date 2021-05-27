Greek Aegean Airlines to resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Greek Aegean airline company will resume flights on the Athens-Tbilisi-Athens route, starting June 3, Trend reports via the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

As reported, currently flights will be carried out once a week, while the number of flights will gradually increase during the summer season.

Athens-Tbilisi-Athens regular flights will be carried out according to the following schedule:

From June 3 to October 29 - flights will be carried out on Fridays;

From July 4 to October 29 - flights will be carried out on Fridays and Sundays;

From July 21 to October 29 - flights will be carried out on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Aegean Airlines has been operating on the Georgian market since 2012.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935