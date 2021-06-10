Additional regular flights to be launched between Tashkent and Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Two additional regular flights on the Tashkent-Moscow route will be launched from June 10 along with regular flights on Sundays and Saturdays, respectively, Trend reports referring to the Russian Embassy in Tashkent.

According to the embassy, the Russian airline will operate flights on Thursdays, and the Uzbek airline - on Tuesdays.

Uzbekistan Airways clarified that the second regular flight from Tashkent to Moscow and back will be introduced from June 15.

The cost of air tickets on the Tashkent - Moscow route for economy class is fixed and amounts to over 4.2 million soum ($405).

The capitals of Uzbekistan and Russia are connected with two flights a week: one from the Russian Aeroflot on Sundays, and the other from Uzbekistan Airways.