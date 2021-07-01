Wizz Air to station more planes at Georgian Kutaisi Airport increasing operated flights number

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hungarian Wizz Air low-cost airline plans to station two more airplanes at Kutaisi International Airport, said corporate communications manager of Wizz Air Andras Rado, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In addition, the Wizz Air plans to add seven more flight destinations from Kutaisi International Airport.

"In addition, Wizz Air will also resume flights from Kutaisi to six new destinations: Athens, Thessaloniki, Memmingen, Milan, Prague and Wroclaw starting July 1”, Rado announced.

It is mandatory for passengers over the age of two to wear face masks during the whole flight.

"We did our best to resume flights as quickly as possible”, the corporate communications manager of Wizz Air said.

Low-cost Hungarian airline Wizz Air has been operating from Kutaisi international airport since 2012. The airline suspended flights in 2020 for several months, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions on regular flights to the country have been lifted since February 1.

Hungarian airline Wizz Air restored flights in Georgia from April 18.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356