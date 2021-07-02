Kyrgyzstan keen to use multimodal transport corridors through Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
Trend:
Kyrgyzstan is interested in using multimodal transport corridors through the territory of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev said, Trend reports.
Kazakbayev made the statement during a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.
