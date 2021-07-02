Flight frequency between Georgia and Saudi Arabia up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost Flynas is increasing flight frequency between Georgia and Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Low-cost carrier airline Flynas restored flights to Georgia on May 17.

Riyadh - Batumi - Riyadh (from May 17 to September 5, four days per week)

Jeddah - Batumi - Jeddah (from May 18 to September 4, three days per week)

Dammam - Batumi - Dammam (from May 18 to September 4, three days per week)

Flynas will operate flights until the end of July per the following schedule:

Tbilisi - Qassim - Tbilisi (every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

Riyadh - Tbilisi - Riyadh (six days per week except for Monday)

Jeddah - Tbilisi - Jeddah (every day per week)

Dammam -Tbilisi - Dammam (six days per week except for Tuesday)

The airline was granted an increased frequency operating permit on June 30. Restrictions on regular flights to the country have been lifted since February 1.

