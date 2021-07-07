Asphalting of 'Victory Road' to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

Work on asphalting ‘Victory Road’ to Azerbaijan's Shusha city (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war) has started, Trend reports on July 7.

In accordance with the instructions and orders of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the construction and expansion of the road, which is a symbol of the city’s liberation, continues.

The road, the foundation of which was laid on November 16, 2020, was extended in just two months.

In accordance with the presidential instructions and taking into account the development plan of Karabakh, the ‘Victory Road’ with a length of 101 kilometers is being built according to the second technical category. It has two lanes.

The route starts from the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangezur highway, and its final point is Shusha in Nagorno Karabakh.