Latvian Raf-Avia Airlines begins doing charter flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Latvian Raf-Avia Airlines has started carrying out charter flights to Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

RAF-Avia is a Latvian airline headquartered in Riga and based at Riga International Airport.

The official representative of Raf-Avia in Georgia - Aero Georgia Group has already organized the first charter flight and brought the football club Gori Dila to Slovakia, where the Georgian team will go head to head with Slovak club Zilina on July 8.

Currently, the airline considers flights to Batumi International Airport during the summer tourist season. Raf-Avia airlines will also operate flights from Tbilisi International Airport.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935