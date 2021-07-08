Civil Aviation Agency talks operations of airline companies in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Over 30 airlines operate in Georgia's aviation sector, said the Civil Aviation Agency, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The air traffic recovery dynamics in Georgia is rapidly returning to the indicators of 2019.

According to the July 2021 data, 38 air companies of twenty-seven countries operate in Georgia, implementing flights in 72 directions.

In addition, according to the agency, compared to the same period in 2019, 74 percent of flights (375-395 flight frequencies per week) and 72 percent of air destinations have been restored.

The Batumi International Airport shows the highest growth tendency with respect to the frequency of flights.

