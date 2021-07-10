Introduction of digital TIR operations into int’l corridors passing through Azerbaijan - priority issue - SCC

Transport 10 July 2021 08:07 (UTC+04:00)
Introduction of digital TIR operations into int’l corridors passing through Azerbaijan - priority issue - SCC
Israeli ambassador outlines areas to co-op with Azerbaijan on its liberated lands
Israeli ambassador outlines areas to co-op with Azerbaijan on its liberated lands
Secretary General of Council of Europe welcomes Azerbaijan's return of detained Armenians
Secretary General of Council of Europe welcomes Azerbaijan's return of detained Armenians
CoE supports work for finding long standing sustainable solution on Karabakh - SecGen
CoE supports work for finding long standing sustainable solution on Karabakh - SecGen
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Heavy rain hits southern Japan, over 120,000 ordered to evacuate Other News 08:47
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near Rasht, Tajikistan Tajikistan 08:32
Georgian economy grows year-on-year Business 08:08
Introduction of digital TIR operations into int’l corridors passing through Azerbaijan - priority issue - SCC Transport 08:07
New ambassador of Uzbekistan to Japan appointed Uzbekistan 07:37
Haiti Senate declares its speaker interim president Other News 07:09
6.1-magnitude quake hits 204 km NW of Tobelo, Indonesia Other News 06:20
Loud blast heard in western part of Iran’s Tehran Iran 05:27
UN Security Council adopts resolution to extend cross-border aid mechanism for Syrians World 04:36
5.3-magnitude quake hits 257 km E of Namie, Japan World 03:43
Death toll rises to 78 in U.S. Florida building collapse US 02:39
Haiti requests U.S. troops to protect key infrastructure - minister Other News 01:37
UK reports another 35,707 coronavirus cases Europe 00:41
Smart City Azerbaijan may provide Azerbaijan with world-class solutions ICT 00:10
Uzbekistan, Russia consider situation in Afghanistan Uzbekistan 9 July 23:52
Biden, Putin discuss cybersecurity, Syria over phone - White House US 9 July 23:11
Ambassador of Kazakhstan meets new EU Special Representative for Central Asia Kazakhstan 9 July 22:41
SOCAR says no final decision in place for Glusco deal Oil&Gas 9 July 22:09
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports significantly grew in 1H2021 - AZPROMO Business 9 July 21:27
Bulgaria sees Georgia as valuable partner in co-op within Black Sea region - ministry Transport 9 July 21:26
Turkey increases export of chemical products Turkey 9 July 21:26
Income of Azerbaijan's population down from Jan. through May 2021 Finance 9 July 21:25
Construction of underwater tunnel connecting Denmark and Germany across Baltic Sea begins Economy 9 July 21:24
Number of transactions via interbank national settlement system down in Azerbaijan Finance 9 July 21:23
Petrochemical prices to be based on global pricing at Iran Mercantile Exchange Business 9 July 21:22
Turkmenistan appoints new ambassador to Kuwait Turkmenistan 9 July 21:22
Azerbaijanis in Australia appeal to Green party and Croniment regarding pollution of Okhchuchay river Politics 9 July 20:47
Reps of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Panah Ali Khan's palace in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 9 July 20:11
Phosphorus munitions found in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Other News 9 July 18:46
Azerbaijani, French youth appeal to French National Assembly Politics 9 July 18:40
Azerbaijan looks to double non-oil exports by 2025 Business 9 July 17:58
Memorandum signed between Azerkhalcha OJSC and Azeripek LLC Society 9 July 17:55
Export potential of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector dynamically growing - minister Business 9 July 17:49
Moscow’s average daily coronavirus hospitalizations stand at 1,700 Russia 9 July 17:30
IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound Arab World 9 July 17:28
Airbus shares climb after 52% jump in jet deliveries Europe 9 July 17:25
Georgia has one of fastest recovery rates in world - Deputy minister of economy Business 9 July 17:24
Working group on eTIR established under Turkic Council Transport 9 July 17:24
Azerbaijan inauguarates new border service units in liberated Gubadly, Lachin districts (PHOTO) Society 9 July 17:03
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 9 Society 9 July 16:53
Cigarette maker Philip Morris to buy UK producer of respiratory treatments US 9 July 16:49
Chinese state councilor to visit Central Asian countries Business 9 July 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 174 more COVID-19 cases, 62 recoveries Society 9 July 16:44
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank eyes to approve new loan allocation to Azerbaijan Finance 9 July 16:42
Kazakhstan sees increase in housing purchases Business 9 July 16:27
Lending through letters of credit drops in Azerbaijan as of early June 2021 Finance 9 July 16:26
Azerbaijan's 5M2021 agricultural production rises in value Business 9 July 16:15
New issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal released Society 9 July 16:14
Malaysia, 1MDB seeking more than $5.6 bln in damages from KPMG Other News 9 July 16:12
Kazakhstan reports twofold decrease in trade with Japan Kazakhstan 9 July 16:11
Azerbaijani IT company plans to go international ICT 9 July 16:05
bp discloses Azerbaijan’s proved gas reserve estimates Oil&Gas 9 July 15:57
Turkmenistan receives new passenger vessel from Russia’s Tatarstan Business 9 July 15:55
Turgusun HPP commissioned in East Kazakhstan Business 9 July 15:48
Azerbaijan's PayRiff accelerates service delivery processes Economy 9 July 15:47
bp says Azerbaijan’s crude oil production down by over 7% in 2020 Oil&Gas 9 July 15:38
Inflation in Azerbaijan remains within CBA's target - Russian Gazprombank Finance 9 July 15:32
Azercell’s Digital Services in Umico! ICT 9 July 15:32
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender to create accounting system Tenders 9 July 15:26
TPAO interested in expanding activity in Mediterranean Sea - Turkish Ministry of Energy Turkey 9 July 15:26
SoftBank taps ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen to head Israel office Other News 9 July 15:24
Fencing around U.S. Capitol to come down six months after Jan. 6 attack US 9 July 15:22
Turkmen Railways open tender for overhaul of video surveillance and fire safety system Tenders 9 July 15:22
Russia records 25,766 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 9 July 15:14
bp reveals estimates for Azerbaijan’s total proved oil reserves Oil&Gas 9 July 15:13
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company opens tender to buy polypropylene pipes Tenders 9 July 15:12
G20 to call for global tax deal to be finalised by October Europe 9 July 15:11
SMART CITY AZERBAIJAN discloses concept of Azerbaijani "smart" settlements ICT 9 July 15:10
Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrive in Shusha city Politics 9 July 15:05
Residents of Turkish Igdir protest against environmental terror from Armenia Azerbaijan 9 July 15:04
CAML talks copper output at its Kazakhstan-based Kounrad mine Business 9 July 14:55
EU lowers gas imports despite falling domestic output Oil&Gas 9 July 14:37
Russia becomes largest importer of Georgian wine Business 9 July 14:32
Georgia, Kazakhstan to co-op in ski resorts dev't Business 9 July 14:26
Number of REPO transactions at Baku Stock Exchange disclosed Finance 9 July 14:25
Foreign auto part makers interested in returning to Iran - Iran's Auto Parts Manufacturers Association Business 9 July 14:12
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 9 July 14:09
Turkey increases export of defense industry products to int'l markets Turkey 9 July 14:09
Mines planted by Armenia on Azerbaijani territories - horrible crime - US expert Politics 9 July 14:08
Turkmenistan Airlines to organize charter flight from Russia’s Tatarstan Turkmenistan 9 July 14:07
Iran's Agriculture Ministry bans rice import Business 9 July 14:06
Increase of Iran's export to Iraq improves commodity standards - Chamber of Commerce Business 9 July 14:06
Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce talks demand for Afghan investment in Iran Business 9 July 14:04
Exports in Iran's Gilan Province increase Business 9 July 14:01
Azerbaijan unveils share of compulsory non-life insurance in total fees Finance 9 July 13:58
Iran sees improvements in maritime trade Business 9 July 13:50
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss demarcation issues at new meeting of joint commission Politics 9 July 13:40
Azerbaijan, Indonesia have opportunities for growth of bilateral trade - minister Business 9 July 13:20
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dag Mashanli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Society 9 July 13:18
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 9 July 13:15
Azerbaijan records growth in gold price Finance 9 July 13:14
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria completes one of two most complex stages in construction Oil&Gas 9 July 13:07
Azerbaijan's Parliament ratifies document on exchange of military secrets with Belarus Politics 9 July 13:01
Turkmenistan identifies large reserves of natural resources in Koytendag district Turkmenistan 9 July 12:59
Azerbaijan's victory in war, current processes - achievements of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, says president Politics 9 July 12:56
Azerbaijan, Turkey working to build useful, prosperous, dignified future for everyone - President Aliyev Politics 9 July 12:54
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may require third dose, companies seek approval Other News 9 July 12:53
Electronics exports touched record levels in March before Covid hit Other News 9 July 12:53
Early completion of disengagement could pave way for de-escalation: India on eastern Ladakh Other News 9 July 12:51
Biggest contribution to new geopolitical reality was signing Shusha Declaration - President Aliyev Politics 9 July 12:51
All news