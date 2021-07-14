Kazakhstan reports jump in revenues from air cargo transportation
Latest
Brotherhood ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan are further strengthened with Shusha Declaration - Turkish FM
Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to World Health Organization in amount of $10 million - President Aliyev
Return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, our key priority - Azerbaijani president
Historic “Bandung principles” fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities - President Aliyev
We highly appreciate constant support of NAM countries to territorial integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani president
Glorious victory of Azerbaijan is triumph of international law, justice, and NAM values - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan raised unified voice of NAM, actively defended Movement’s interests in all possible international platforms - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan put forward number of global initiatives to mobilize global efforts against pandemic - President Aliyev
In short period of time, Azerbaijan gained great respect, confidence in Non-Aligned Movement - President Aliyev