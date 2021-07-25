BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Lithuania completely supports cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of transport logistics, including cargo collection, distribution, packaging, and performance of other operations in Klaipeda Seaport, the Embassy of Lithuania in Russia, and in Uzbekistan told Trend.

Commenting on the economic sector Lithuania plan to focus on in 2021, the embassy mentioned the following sectors, including transport, IT, machinery, automotive chemistry, and education services as our top priorities.

"The volume and capacity of the Uzbekistan market dictate that potentially all the sectors could be of interest to our companies," the message said.

It was noted that growing import and export volumes into/ from Uzbekistan require more time-efficient and economically sustainable supply chains.

"In this regard, we see great potential for both our countries. Lithuania has a well-developed transport infrastructure, so it could become a gateway for Uzbek goods to the European Union market," the embassy said.

In order to increase the value of Uzbek cargo in the EU and world market, the embassy noted that there are favorable conditions for transportation through Klaipeda Seaport.

"Lithuanian cargo terminals have huge opportunities to serve cargo flows from Uzbekistan. We completely support cooperation in the field of transport logistics: cargo collection, distribution, packaging, and performance of other operations in Klaipeda Seaport. We are in favor of establishing joint transport and logistics companies from Uzbekistan and Lithuania. In order to expand cooperation between our countries in the air transport sector, Lithuania invites Uzbekistan to start direct air flights to Lithuania after the end of the pandemic. Flights from Tashkent to the US via Vilnius would be in high demand," the embassy stressed.

