Container transit through Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increases

Transport 26 July 2021 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
Container transit through Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increases
Container transit through Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increases
Container transit through Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increases
In UN Security Council, India Provided Balance To Permanent Members: Envoy
In UN Security Council, India Provided Balance To Permanent Members: Envoy
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham; helped by gains in equities
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham; helped by gains in equities
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Information spread by Armenia about alleged firing and fighting in several directions has no basis - MoD Politics 17:14
Georgia introduces electronic system to facilitate export of perishable products Georgia 17:04
Container transit through Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increases Transport 16:59
In UN Security Council, India Provided Balance To Permanent Members: Envoy Other News 16:55
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham; helped by gains in equities Other News 16:54
‘Big bull’ investor sees double-digit India stock gains Other News 16:53
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 26 Society 16:51
Azerbaijan confirms 272 more COVID-19 cases, 80 recoveries Society 16:49
Turkey reveals 1H2021 cargo movement figures via Aliaga port Transport 16:42
Uzbek agro-industrial agency opens tender for construction of vertical drainage wells Tenders 16:36
Turkmenistan exports watermelons to Russia Business 16:35
Azerbaijan discussing resuming activity of theaters, cinemas Society 16:34
Eni, KazMunayGas to co-op on renewable, hydrogen projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:20
No need for restrictions in Azerbaijan in case of mass vaccination - Assistant to president Society 16:19
Azerbaijan not discussing issue of opening land borders - Assistant to president Society 16:13
Azerbaijan to issue appropriate certificate to persons with contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination Society 16:12
Azerbaijan talks resuming activity of public transport on weekends Society 16:12
Check Point beats analysts with Q2 results Israel 16:11
Azerbaijan appoints news ambassador to UK, Northern Ireland Politics 16:06
Kuwait central bank chief calls for reforms to ensure stability Arab World 16:04
Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 data on fees via 'Green Card' car insurance system Finance 16:02
German business morale down on supply shortages, virus fears Europe 15:53
Rules of quarantine regime still valid in Azerbaijan – Assistant of president Society 15:51
Russia registers over 23,200 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since July 2 Russia 15:50
Kazakhstan's real sector continues to improve - NBK Kazakhstan 15:49
Turkmenistan reveals number of greenhouses belonging to local union of industrialists Business 15:46
Azerbaijan recommends those who intend to marry to be vaccinated against COVID-19 Society 15:42
Vaccination - only way to fight coronavirus, says Azerbaijani president's aide Society 15:40
Vaccines against COVID-19 used in Azerbaijan totally safe - president's aide Society 15:37
Only people with COVID-19 passports will be allowed to enter certain places in Azerbaijan Society 15:24
Iran's statistical center talks inflation rate Business 15:22
COVID passport to be mandatory for students in Azerbaijan Society 15:21
Azerbaijan discloses percentage of coronavirus infection –TABIB Society 15:19
Uzbekistan reveals number of clients using remote banking services Finance 15:19
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to US Politics 15:16
Azerbaijan announces list of work spheres where employees must be vaccinated Society 15:08
Azerbaijani banks greatly increase mortgage lending Finance 15:07
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes in regards to COVID-19 passports Politics 15:05
Iran begins vaccination of public transport drivers Business 15:04
Iran's railway inscribed in UNESCO World Heritage list Society 15:03
Kazakhstan sees drastic increase in transit cargo transport by railways Transport 15:00
Telangana’s 13th century Ramappa temple gets UNESCO World Heritage Site tag Other News 14:46
Iran continues to make progress on Rasht-Caspian railway construction project - Anzali FZO Business 14:46
Georgia’s import of grain, legumes from Turkey up Business 14:44
Iran's rail trade with Turkmenistan quadruples Business 14:38
Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation of trilateral agreements – Azerbaijani FM Politics 14:33
Iran launches new projects in free economic zones Business 14:31
Turkmenistan Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 14:30
Kazakhstan unveils 5M2021 trade indicators with Turkey Business 14:29
Armenian accused of espionage against Azerbaijan testifies at trial in Baku Politics 14:29
Iran opens first Nuclear Technology and Innovation Center Nuclear Program 14:22
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 14:19
Serbia will never forget Azerbaijan's support during hard times - minister Politics 14:17
Innovative fish-growing complex to be set up in Kazakhstan Business 14:16
Serbia focusing on co-op with Azerbaijan, says FM Nikola Selakovic Economy 14:16
Iran approves utilization of fresh water for shrimp farms Business 14:15
Georgian economy undergoing rapid recovery - Georgian PM Georgia 14:12
Iran assigns funds to back up agriculture sector in Kermanshah Province Business 14:12
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Estonia Politics 14:01
Azerbaijan appoints ambassador to Latvia Politics 13:57
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Switzerland Politics 13:47
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Belgium Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan appoints new permanent representative to int’l organizations Politics 13:42
Armenia takes non-constructive position on establishing sustainable peace – FM Politics 13:32
India’s forex reserves touch record-high of $612.73 billion, RBI data shows Other News 13:29
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Other News 13:28
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Turkey Politics 13:27
Canada appoints new ambassador to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:26
Turkey sees growth in number of registered companies with Iranian capital Turkey 13:26
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Turkey Politics 13:25
Azerbaijan to continue to develop ties with Serbia – FM Politics 13:24
Iran sees increase in permits for industrial establishments Business 13:23
Iran shares data on foreign trade via Mazandaran Province Business 13:21
DRDO successfully tests new-generation Akash missile for second time Other News 13:15
Iranian Minister of Energy talks launch of numerous water and electricity projects Business 13:15
Global digital oilfield market size to near $30B by 2027 Oil&Gas 13:14
Bhupender Yadav calls for science for urgent global climate action at G20 Other News 13:13
Iran shares data on gov't financing of local exporters Business 13:13
US Secretary of State Blinken likely to meet PM Modi next week; focus on Afghanistan, human rights issues Other News 13:08
FMs of Azerbaijan, Serbia hold press conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:05
Russia increases imports of cars from Turkey Business 13:00
India betters UN trade facilitation survey score Other News 12:53
India came to our rescue during COVID-19: Maldives business tycoon Mohamed Ali Janah Other News 12:52
Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid meets PM Modi, lauds India's continuous support, assistance Other News 12:51
Export of Turkish-made cars to Uzbekistan growing Transport 12:51
Greenfields Petroleum determining locations of planned wells at Bahar-Gum Deniz Oil&Gas 12:50
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss issue of resuming road passenger transportation Transport 12:47
COVID-19 incidence declining in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 12:43
Construction progress in Bahar-Gum Deniz project Oil&Gas 12:41
Taboola buys US ad solutions co Connexity for $800m Israel 12:36
Iran's export to Caspian Sea countries increases Business 12:36
Moving of beekeeping farms to pastures of Azerbaijan's Lachin completed Economy 12:33
Dollar rises to 73.8 rubles on the Moscow Exchange Russia 12:32
Seven killed in vehicle pileup caused by sandstorm in Utah US 12:31
Abu Dhabi reduces business setup fees by 94% from current rates Arab World 12:24
UN reveals measures taken to mitigate negative impact of COVID-19 in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:21
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 26 Georgia 12:20
Ryanair nudges up annual traffic forecast as summer bookings surge Europe 12:19
Abdullah Shahid praises India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines, essential medicines to world Other News 12:14
Azerbaijan provides bonuses to people who participated in fighting COVID-19 Society 12:13
All news