Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ Air to perform charter flight to Omsk

Transport 11 August 2021 15:31 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ Air will carry out a charter flight on Nur-Sultan – Omsk (Russia) route on August 13, Trend reports citing the company.

Only those who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed on the flight.

The number of air passengers in Kazakhstan has grown by 47 percent from January through April 2021, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Beybut Atamkulov said earlier this year.

"The civil aviation industry was one of those hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the state of emergency in 2020, domestic and international flights had been suspended, which affected the traffic volumes,” Atamkulov noted during a reporting meeting.

According to him, since the beginning of this year, after a gradual restoration of flights, the key indicators have been rising.

In the four months of 2021, the number of carried passengers has increased by 47 percent - 2.5 million people, and the number of passengers served at airports increased by 39 percent.

