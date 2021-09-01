Ukraine announces Bees Airline flights to Azerbaijan's Ganja from October 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine has allowed the local low-cost Bees Airline to operate regular flights to Azerbaijan from October 1, 2021, Trend reports referring to the service.

According to the service, Bees Airline will make passenger flights on the Odessa - Ganja route twice a week.

Up until now, International Airlines of Ukraine has been transporting passengers on the Kyiv - Baku - Kyiv route twice a week. Besides, SkyUp operates flights on the Lviv - Baku - Lviv route twice a week.

