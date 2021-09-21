Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO)

Transport 21 September 2021 17:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey are jointly working to bring the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) to full capacity, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies.

According to the ministry, during the meeting of the ministry’s head Rashad Nabiyev with the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Guram Guramishvili and employees of the state railways of Turkey, the issues of organizing and increasing the volume of cargo transit via BTK were discussed.

Besides, the parties discussed the construction of terminals in Georgian Akhalkalaki and Turkish Kars cities, ways of solving existing problems, and a number of other issues.

The volume of freight traffic on the BTK railway service, launched on October 30, 2017, is constantly growing. After the start of the operation, 46,877 containers were transported along the corridor or more than one million tons of cargo.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev

Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Indian gov't says 75 pct of stolen heritage returned during last seven years
Indian gov't says 75 pct of stolen heritage returned during last seven years
Azercell's digital services further extended to reach more users
Azercell's digital services further extended to reach more users
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 22 Oil&Gas 17:58
Azerbaijan records decline in exports to Turkey Economy 17:58
Poland increases import of crude petroleum gas from Kazakhstan Economy 17:48
UNDP to implement project on strengthening Turkmenistan’s preparedness for COVID-19 Turkmenistan 17:47
Russia has fully overcome economic decline caused by pandemic — Putin Russia 17:46
Bangladesh to get vaccines from India as priority Other News 17:45
ADB eyes to strengthen electricity transmission sector in Georgia Oil&Gas 17:45
Georgia to begin negotiations on free trade agreement with UAE Business 17:44
Uzbekistan increases imports of goods, services Business 17:34
India to resume Vaccine Maitri from Oct, fulfil Covax commitment Other News 17:33
OPEC+ struggles to pump more oil to meet rising demand Oil&Gas 17:32
Turkmenistan’s 1H2021 cotton export to Estonia revealed Turkmenistan 17:31
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO) Transport 17:30
China, Kazakhstan - markets with most potential to expand Georgia’s tourism sector Transport 17:29
Bahar Azadi gold coin price in Iran rebounds Finance 17:27
Azersu JSC to purchase car tires via tender Economy 17:19
Saudi daily lauds India's industrial sector, 'Make in India' initiative Other News 17:16
Afghanistan, vaccine protocol discussed as UK, India foreign ministers meet Other News 17:14
Iran sees increase in exports to Kazakhstan Business 17:13
Netherlands boosts exports to Turkmenistan in 1H2021 Turkmenistan 17:03
TBC Capital projects rebound of Georgian economy in 2021 Finance 17:02
IsDB, OPEC Fund to finance sustainable rural development project in Uzbekistan Business 16:57
Azerbaijan extends deadline for granting subsidies to entrepreneurs Politics 16:55
Azerbaijan detects quarantine pest in potatoes imported from Iran Economy 16:51
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 21 Uzbekistan 16:46
On cryptocurrency, Indian finance minister says 'we have to be cautious but think it through' Other News 16:45
Azerbaijan to hold 5th International Youth Camp and Summit of Sport Volunteers of Turkic Council Society 16:45
Iran sees increase in value of imports from Azerbaijan Business 16:42
Air Canada resumes flight operations between Toronto, Delhi after four-month Covid-19 lull Other News 16:40
PM Modi to focus on counter-radicalisation at UNGA to fight extremist ideologies Other News 16:37
PACE to discuss consequences of Second Karabakh War on its anniversary Politics 16:37
Bulgaria increases exports to Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 16:34
Azerbaijan limits poultry imports from Russia's Primorsky region Economy 16:33
Virtual business meeting on telecommunication sector organised by Embassy of India (PHOTO) Other News 16:32
MoD denies rumors of Azerbaijani soldier blowing up on mine in Khojavend Politics 16:14
Low gas prices were not sustainable - UAE minister Arab World 16:09
Azerbaijan's Parliament to hold hearings on crimes of Armenia Politics 16:08
Azerbaijan discloses location for new metro station in Baku Society 16:03
Construction of tunnel connecting two metro stations in Baku completed (PHOTO) Society 15:59
State Service of Azerbaijan to put up state property for auction Business 15:58
Uzbekistan records increase in exports Business 15:57
Uber forecasts first-ever adjusted profit, shares jump 7% US 15:51
Iran requires new investments to increase its auto production Business 15:44
Russia reports 19,179 new coronavirus cases Russia 15:42
Iran's economy shrinks within ten years Business 15:41
Kazakhstan increases crude petroleum oil exports to Poland Oil&Gas 15:39
Georgia shares data on public debt Finance 15:35
Volume of transactions on Uzbek Exchange doubles Business 15:22
Kazakhstan to switch to its own national dialing code Kazakhstan 15:22
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister to pay visit to Azerbaijan Politics 15:21
Construction of new metro station kicks off in Baku Society 15:14
Azerbaijani banks reduce purchase of foreign currency Finance 15:14
Iran opens commercial centers in Uganda and UAE Business 15:10
Azerbaijan improves its position in Global Innovation Index rating ICT 15:03
Armenia plundered mineral resources of Azerbaijan during occupation - Deputy Minister Society 15:00
Uzbek banks see growth in mortgage portfolio Finance 14:55
Kazakhstan looks to launch 5G technology for public use ICT 14:47
Azerbaijan reveals volume of investments in oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 14:38
Azerbaijan approves new state standards for all types of cement Economy 14:33
Iran's olive oil production declines Business 14:33
Azerbaijan records increase in tobacco, alcohol production Business 14:31
Transport, communications lending in Azerbaijan continues to decline - CBA Finance 14:27
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy generators Tenders 14:25
Georgia shares data on smartphone imports ICT 14:25
Iran's membership to improve position of SCO Iran 14:23
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 21 Society 14:09
Iran discloses amount of needed investment in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 14:08
Projects implemented with EBRD important to share best practices in Azerbaijan - minister Finance 14:04
Uzbekneftegaz implements investment projects to increase gas production Oil&Gas 13:55
Russia’s Tatneft Turkmenistan’s to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 13:53
Azerbaijan shares data on gas exports to Italy Oil&Gas 13:48
Kazakhstan to increase grain supplies to China Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Russian president Politics 13:46
Kazakhstan eyes attracting Azerbaijani investments in renewable energy sources Oil&Gas 13:45
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of new building of Baku European Lyceum (PHOTO) Politics 13:33
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates secondary school No 307 in Sabunchu district after major overhaul (PHOTO) Politics 13:29
Kazakhstan reports drastic jumps in revenues from air transport Transport 13:26
Uzbek National Bank to be chairman of SCO Interbank Consortium Finance 13:25
Uzbek Bukhara Oil Refinery launches production of RON-98 gasoline Oil&Gas 13:24
Saipem signs deal to set up newco with Saudi Aramco Europe 13:22
Azerbaijan shares data on gas exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 13:15
President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at secondary school No 71 in Sabunchu district (PHOTO) Politics 13:14
No recovery for Azerbaijani natural monuments destroyed by Armenia - ministry Society 13:09
Iran to launch new steam unit of Urmia TPP Oil&Gas 12:59
Iran's GTC shares data on wheat purchasing from local farmers Business 12:59
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Ukraine despite global pandemic Business 12:55
President Ilham Aliyev received Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Politics 12:53
Russia announces launch of new flight routes to Baku Transport 12:44
Armenia committed arson on Azerbaijani lands during period of occupation - ministry Society 12:35
Turkmenistan’s Seydi Oil Refinery exceeds gasoline production plan Oil&Gas 12:33
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 21 Uzbekistan 12:25
Azerbaijani companies to partake in renewable energy auctions in Kazakhstan - ministry Oil&Gas 12:22
Uzbekistan foreign trade turnover increases Business 12:21
Kazakhstan to resume air traffic with Azerbaijan Economy 12:19
Delays in launch of combined cycle power units in Iran lead to increase in expenditure Oil&Gas 12:05
Moody's expects Georgian economy to grow in 2021 Business 12:03
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 12:00
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for September 21 Georgia 11:58
Turkish, Azerbaijani jets conduct welcome flight over Bosphorus within TEKNOFEST-2021 (PHOTO) Politics 11:57
Azerbaijani oil prices dip Oil&Gas 11:55
All news