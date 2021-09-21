Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey working on bringing BTK railway to full capacity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey are jointly working to bring the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) to full capacity, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies.

According to the ministry, during the meeting of the ministry’s head Rashad Nabiyev with the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Guram Guramishvili and employees of the state railways of Turkey, the issues of organizing and increasing the volume of cargo transit via BTK were discussed.

Besides, the parties discussed the construction of terminals in Georgian Akhalkalaki and Turkish Kars cities, ways of solving existing problems, and a number of other issues.

The volume of freight traffic on the BTK railway service, launched on October 30, 2017, is constantly growing. After the start of the operation, 46,877 containers were transported along the corridor or more than one million tons of cargo.

