Number of domestic flights in Iran up

Transport 6 October 2021 09:23 (UTC+04:00)
Number of domestic flights in Iran up
Scottish company to build roads in Azerbaijan
Scottish company to build roads in Azerbaijan
Most of construction work in Baku carried out by private enterprises
Most of construction work in Baku carried out by private enterprises
AzerGold signs contract to finance road construction in Goygol district
AzerGold signs contract to finance road construction in Goygol district
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals volume of coupon payments to investors Finance 09:32
Azerbaijani AzTV channel opens tender to purchase recording equipment Tenders 09:31
Average monthly salary of employees in Baku decreases Economy 09:30
UAE starts selling first federal government dollar bonds Arab World 09:29
Cost of paid services to population in Baku increases in 8M2021 Economy 09:29
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy oil heaters via tender Tenders 09:24
Uzbek banking sector's income grows Finance 09:24
AZAL starts using air space of Armenia Society 09:23
Number of domestic flights in Iran up Transport 09:23
1,828 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:32
Russia sees Turkmenistan’s digital sector as promising for joint projects – ministry ICT 08:00
US trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August Economy 07:36
Samsung heir stays S. Korea's richest stockholder Finance 07:10
Afghanistan requests $90 mln from UN to repay its electricity debts Finance 06:38
Tesla ordered to pay €118 million to Black ex-employee over racism claims US 06:04
Egypt, Saudi Arabia award contracts to link power grids Arab World 05:33
Google Korea to comply with new law on in-app payments ICT 04:52
U.S. treasury secretary fully expects recession if debt limit not raised Finance 04:11
UK PM Johnson to announce a rise in minimum wage within weeks Finance 03:34
Turkey’s car, LCV market expands 13.1 percent Economy 02:51
Turkey confirms 29,802 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:13
Over 80 killed in battle between Yemeni army, Houthis in Marib: source Arab World 01:40
Ireland set to agree historical minimum corporate tax rate Economy 01:09
Drones start Covid vaccines delivery in Northeast, make first drop in Manipur Other News 00:42
India's Everest Twins Tashi and Nungshi Malik Summit the Swiss Alps- Make India proud yet again Other News 00:35
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian “Perviy Kanal” TV on October 6, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 6, 2020 Politics 00:01
Harsh Shringla meets Lankan leadership, reaffirms support to post-Covid recovery Other News 5 October 23:49
Private sector will play key role in achieving self reliance in defence - Rajnath Other News 5 October 23:22
Close Tehran-Islamabad coordination on Afghanistan satisfying - Pakistani FM Iran 5 October 23:11
Armenian media spread another false information about the Azerbaijani army - MoD Politics 5 October 22:36
Kazakh Deputy PM Roman Sklyar meets with Korean business community reps Kazakhstan 5 October 22:15
Turkish Foreign Minister urges for Georgia, Ukraine support Georgia 5 October 21:48
Turkey to gather council in 2022 to fight negative effects of climate change Turkey 5 October 21:38
Practical activity being held within Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 20:55
Scottish company to build roads in Azerbaijan Economy 5 October 20:30
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank simplifies lending conditions Finance 5 October 20:18
Kazakhstan prepares multi-year plan of automating irrigation network Kazakhstan 5 October 20:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 5 October 19:40
Azerbaijan confirms 826 more COVID-19 cases, 1,597 recoveries Society 5 October 19:36
Webinar on Garments Industry organised by the Embassy of India (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 5 October 19:16
Azerbaijani expert talks impact of COVID-19 on jewelry market Economy 5 October 19:11
Preparation work for holding Int'l Business Forum in Baku underway Economy 5 October 18:46
Baku to hold IB Forum through organizational support of SMBDA, Turkish MUSIAD (PHOTO) Economy 5 October 18:26
Huseyniyye Mosque in Baku suspended due to COVID-19 – ministry Society 5 October 18:12
Azerbaijani Wikipedia volunteers posting articles about Second Karabakh War Society 5 October 18:07
U.S. trade deficit jumps to record high in August US 5 October 17:50
We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 17:44
Region will return to its previous state, everyone should know this - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 October 17:44
Turkey and Russia have great role to play in establishing stability in region today - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 17:44
We rightly celebrated victory in April battles as glorious victory of our Army - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 October 17:44
NATO Military Committee to visit Georgia Georgia 5 October 17:41
Iran declares details of passenger, cargo transportation through country’s airports Transport 5 October 17:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds auction with participation of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Finance 5 October 17:35
Turkmenistan reveals recent data on transactions in stock market Turkmenistan 5 October 17:35
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia hold joint press conference (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 17:33
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LTD announces tender to buy building reinforcement Tenders 5 October 17:31
Israel to sell air defense systems to Czech Republic Israel 5 October 17:16
EU Commission to launch EU budget rules review on Oct 19 Europe 5 October 17:10
Qatar energy minister says current gas market conditions unhealthy Arab World 5 October 17:09
Turkey sees increase in leather goods exports for 9M2021 Turkey 5 October 17:07
Turkey announces growth in chemicals exports for 9M2021 Turkey 5 October 17:06
Azerbaijani-Turkish "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" military exercises in Nakhchivan continue (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 17:04
Data on car shipments between Turkey's Samsun, Russia's Temryuk ports disclosed Turkey 5 October 17:03
Sales in Baku trading network up Economy 5 October 17:01
Drawing competition among children - "Add color to love for the Motherland!" Society 5 October 16:59
Turkmenistan to develop ‘Export Platform’ Turkmenistan 5 October 16:56
We ended the war with Victory, now we have started a period of peace with victory and we will end it with victory too - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 16:48
Belarus boosts imports from Turkmenistan Business 5 October 16:47
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports soars Transport 5 October 16:46
We consider territory where we are stationed the territory of Azerbaijan and we are right - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 16:45
Iran bans Azerbaijani military planes to fly through its territory to Nakhchivan Politics 5 October 16:44
Georgia lifts several COVID-19 restrictions Georgia 5 October 16:39
EU needs new tools to reduce exposure to gas market fluctuations Oil&Gas 5 October 16:31
Oil prices could rise substantially higher than current level – Saxo Bank Oil&Gas 5 October 16:08
Heartfelt moments from meeting of President Aliyev with public representatives in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 16:06
Uzbekistan intends to increase volume of production of building materials Business 5 October 16:05
Kazakhstan to build new sturgeon factory Kazakhstan 5 October 16:02
Iran plans to reduce petrochemical imports in favor of domestic production Oil&Gas 5 October 15:58
Georgia increases import of vehicles Georgia 5 October 15:51
Israel cabinet approves new member to central bank's MPC Israel 5 October 15:44
UAE non-oil private sector grows but employment slows down in Sept Arab World 5 October 15:43
Oil production to be stable over next five years - Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry Kazakhstan 5 October 15:41
Portugal to give booster COVID-19 shot to older adults Europe 5 October 15:39
PepsiCo raises annual revenue forecast as soda demand jumps US 5 October 15:37
Kazakhstan to gradually reduce area under rice, cotton crops Kazakhstan 5 October 15:34
Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with Turkish and Georgian counterparts (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 15:33
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan among top gasoline importers to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 5 October 15:32
Turkish, Saudi Arabian, Netherlands' companies to commission TPPs in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 5 October 15:29
Russian pharmaceutical exporters have potential to increase their presence in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade rep Economy 5 October 15:07
Masdar, ACWA Power to commission 4 wind farms in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 5 October 15:04
Adani to invest about $70 bn in green energy value chain Other News 5 October 15:03
Iran issues licenses for setting up of enterprises in Zanjan Province Business 5 October 14:59
Uzbekistan to commission half a dozen of PV power plants by 2023 Oil&Gas 5 October 14:56
Baku Network Expert Platform, Turkish ATA Platform sign co-op agreement (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 14:51
Azerbaijan records decrease in car sales for 8M2021 Transport 5 October 14:50
JP Morgan forecasts increase in 2022 world oil demand Oil&Gas 5 October 14:43
Iran sees increase non-oil GDP growth Business 5 October 14:38
Europe to see increase in gasoline demand – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 5 October 14:35
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 5 Society 5 October 14:35
All news