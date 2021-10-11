Japan's top airlines push for sustainable fuels

Japan's top two airlines say they are teaming up to increase the use of sustainable fuels in air travel. The companies plan to work with the government and the energy industry to boost production, Trend reports citing NHK.

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines laid out their plans in a joint report on Friday. It says that using plant-based aviation fuels and other varieties can cut CO2 emissions by about 80 percent.

The carriers believe alternative fuels are essential for Japan to reach carbon-neutrality by 2050.

The firms say meeting that goal will require about 23 million kiloliters of sustainable fuels a year to cover all flights refueling in Japan. That is roughly twice the amount of fuel consumed annually before the pandemic.

The report says the current global output of sustainable fuels accounts for less than 0.03 percent of the total demand for aviation fuels.