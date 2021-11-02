Russia’s Astrakhan considers opening business center in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

The Astrakhan business center is planned to be opened in Azerbaijan soon, head of the Regional Agency for International Relations of Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Vladimir Golovkov said, Trend reports on Nov. 2 with reference to the website of the government of Astrakhan region.

"Azerbaijan is one of the main partners for us in the Caspian region," Golovkov said. "Tourism is a promising sphere of our cooperation."

The head of the Regional Agency said that the promotion of the Astrakhan tourism product will be one of the tasks of the Astrakhan business center.

"Moreover, we are connected by direct flights and there are all the prerequisites for the development of the tourism sector," Golovkov said.

The plans for the development of business and medical tourism with Sverdlovsk region, wine and gastronomic tours along the Iter Vitis wine route with Krasnodar region, historical and cultural heritage with Tatarstan, the creation of cruise routes in the Caspian Sea with the Astrakhan region were also discussed at the online conference.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, including Nakhchivan, was presented at the event.

The representatives of the Azerbaijan Tourism Agency discussed the issues of cooperation with the Russian side during the online conference.

