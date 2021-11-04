Cargo transportation through Iran's Shahid Beheshti International Airport up
Latest
From beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has been very active both within country, as well as at int'l level - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan fully implemented UN resolutions, which remained on paper for 27 years – President Ilham Aliyev
As chairman of NAM, Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to over 30 countries – President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at opening of VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" (PHOTO)
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive)
Hope that very fruitful discussions will be held within framework of Global Baku Forum - former vice president of World Bank
Despite restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, Baku is developing and improving - former President of Latvia
VMedia channel exposes one of most notorious Armenia's fake claims about Second Karabakh War (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Board of Directors of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (VIDEO)