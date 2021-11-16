Iran, Azerbaijan discuss transportation co-op

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 16

Trend :

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are holding a joint commission for road transport on 15 and 16 November 2021 in Baku.

Javad Hedayati, the head of the Road Maintenance and Transport Organization (RMTO) in Iran, is heading Iran's delegation to Baku to discuss the facilitation of road traffics and removing barriers against bilateral trade between the two countries.

Iran and Azerbaijan have 4 formal border crossings along a 750 km-long border that makes it a unique opportunity for mutual cooperation, added Hedayati.

North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC) is an important common ground for regional cooperation. In this sense, Iran is seeking ways for further road traffics to link the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea, he stated.

Anar Rzayev, the head of the State Road Transport Service of Azerbaijan Republic, also emphasized transport collaborations between the two countries and pointed to the long-lasting relationships and numerous commonalities that ease future cooperation.

The commercial transactions between Iran and Azerbaijan had been increasing during the last 10 months, but the officials are dissatisfied with the $340 million volume of trade as they believe it should be further expanded.