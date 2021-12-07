Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port reveals details of dev’t strategy until 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The development strategy of the Baku International Sea Trade Port until 2035 envisages its transformation into a "smart" port, the head of the international cooperation department of the port Aynur Samedova said, Trend reports.

According to Samedova, the strategy for creating and developing a "green" and "smart" port has been developed by the European Union.

"In the near future, it is planned to start implementing a smart port project. In this regard, international cooperation has already been established in various directions, expanded work is underway to digitize document circulation and completely abandon paper media," she said.

