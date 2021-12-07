Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port reveals details of dev’t strategy until 2035
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The development strategy of the Baku International Sea Trade Port until 2035 envisages its transformation into a "smart" port, the head of the international cooperation department of the port Aynur Samedova said, Trend reports.
According to Samedova, the strategy for creating and developing a "green" and "smart" port has been developed by the European Union.
"In the near future, it is planned to start implementing a smart port project. In this regard, international cooperation has already been established in various directions, expanded work is underway to digitize document circulation and completely abandon paper media," she said.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran Securities and Exchange Organization focusing on strengthening Capital Market Stabilization Fund
Armenia should fulfill requirements of documents signed after Second Karabakh War – Turkish official
Iran pins big hopes on gas swap contract, aims for European exports in near future, says ambassador (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan may potentially develop transit communications with int’l transport corridors - Russian analyst