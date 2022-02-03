Armenia discloses new railway operator with Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
The Armenian deputy prime minister said that a subsidiary of Russian Railways company will be the new railway operator with Azerbaijan on the railway connecting main part of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, through Armenia, Trend reports with reference to the Armenian media.
Will be updated
