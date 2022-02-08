Iran focusing on increasing transit of goods through its roads

Transport 8 February 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)
Iran focusing on increasing transit of goods through its roads
Latest
Dollarization expected to remain largely unchanged in Kazakhstan - moody's Finance 15:47
Turkmen Commodity Exchange offering trading in hydrotreated diesel fuel Business 15:45
Kyrgyzstan participates in international food exhibition in Moscow Kyrgyzstan 15:43
Azerbaijan expects increase in age based pensions - Social Protection Fund Society 15:35
Iran focusing on increasing transit of goods through its roads Transport 15:35
Kazakh president instructs to determine single pool of investment projects Kazakhstan 15:30
Putin likely to visit Turkey, but no specific dates agreed yet — Kremlin spokesman Russia 15:29
India to launch largest immunisation programme: Health Minister Mandaviya Other News 15:23
Australian trade minister to visit India on February 10 for FTA talks Other News 15:23
Volvo Cars to invest $1.1 bln in Swedish plant for switch to EVs Europe 15:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 8 Society 15:16
Russian president to make visit to Turkey at first opportunity Russia 15:16
Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 15:05
Kazakhstan to look closely into provision of unnecessary benefits to some customs operators Construction 14:56
Georgia’s Poti FIZ eyes carrying out new projects in 2022 (Exclusive) Georgia 14:51
Azerbaijan talks ongoing building of modular hospitals in liberated lands Society 14:46
Kazakhstan's president instructs gov't to provide proposals for recovery of illegally exported funds Kazakhstan 14:44
Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO) Society 14:22
Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss issues of expanding military cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 14:18
Persian Gulf-Black Sea route to create alternatives to access to Black Sea Transport 14:17
Moody’s expects deposit dollarization to decrease in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:09
Demand for Iran's carpet export declines Business 13:57
Azerbaijan to adjust labour pensions following presidential decree Politics 13:56
Loading/unloading activity in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port up Transport 13:55
Pensioners to get financial assistance in Azerbaijan following presidential order Politics 13:22
Majority of loans issued in Azerbaijan fell on households in 2021 - CBA Finance 13:21
Azerbaijan announces auctions for state property Economy 13:20
Azerbaijan always respects its historical and cultural heritage - ministry Society 13:17
IAC records increase in cargo transportation via Iran's Bushehr Airport Transport 13:13
Kazakhstan to demonopolize construction sector market Kazakhstan 13:10
Georgia reveals data on international visitors in Jan. 2022 Georgia 13:06
Uzbekistan, Pakistan form new joint organizations in various sectors Uzbekistan 13:04
bp’s production up due to major project start-ups Oil&Gas 13:03
Govt moves to address shortage of nurses, likely to permit foreign graduates to work in India Other News 13:02
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on fire alarm equipment purchase Tenders 13:02
Russia records over 13 mln COVID-19 cases since onset of pandemic Russia 12:58
Passenger transportation via Kazakhstan's internal waters growing Transport 12:48
Kazakhstan reports decrease in cargo transport via internal waters Transport 12:47
Azerbaijani MFA appeals to int’l community Politics 12:46
New Zealand PM warns of more COVID variants in 2022 Other News 12:39
Turkmen corporation to purchase technical resources via tender Tenders 12:39
Kazakhstan to increase taxes on cryptocurrency mining ICT 12:39
India crosses 170 crore vaccination mark Other News 12:35
bp expects production from gas, low carbon to be slightly lower Oil&Gas 12:35
Turkmenbashi refinery extends tender for equipment supply Tenders 12:32
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 12:32
Azerbaijan talks number of appeals received for rural business dev't projects Economy 12:30
Azerbaijan, Iran implementing joint projects in Iran's Astara County – Governor of Astara Business 12:28
India GDP to grow 9.2%, estimated at ₹147.5 lakh cr in FY22: MoS Finance Other News 12:21
bp sees potential for continued gas price volatility Oil&Gas 12:20
Georgia to see increase in GDP growth, state budget revenues, expenditures in 2022 - forecast Georgia 12:19
Azerbaijan's Health Ministry makes statement on injured of road accident in Khojaly Society 12:18
Axpo inks revolving credit facility with global syndicate Oil&Gas 12:12
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 12:07
Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group opens at 3.5 dirhams a share on debut Arab World 11:58
Kazakhstan is in strong need of nuclear power station - president Economy 11:58
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to approve agreement on joint customs control Uzbekistan 11:56
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 330 kV “Yashma” junction substation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:54
Iran aims to develop transit cooperation with neighboring countries Transport 11:52
Iran launches new port, road, railway facilities Transport 11:50
Kazakhstan’s uranium mining company opens tender to buy valves Tenders 11:45
Turkmenistan selling technical sulfuric acid on local exchange Business 11:41
Centre's 3 crore package helped over 3.5 lakh small businesses: PM Modi Other News 11:38
Kazakhstan's National Bank forecasts economic growth in 2022 Kazakhstan 11:34
Kazakhstan to complete switch to balanced asset allocation in 2022 Kazakhstan 11:31
Efforts to fully account for missing persons during first Karabakh war critical to lasting peace - US Department of State Politics 11:30
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 8 Oil&Gas 11:28
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 11:27
SoftBank-led funding more than triples ElasticRun’s valuation to $1.5 billion Other News 11:18
Ikea-backed Livspace turns unicorn with $180 million KKR-led funding Other News 11:16
Kazakhstan talks investments of non-residents in state securities Kazakhstan 11:10
India will be fastest growing economy among large economies, says FM Sitharaman Other News 11:08
Uzbekistan in no hurry to end Chevy Spark production despite latest GM reports Uzbekistan 11:05
Turkmenistan uses infrastructure investments to address tranportation issues Transport 10:58
'Dostluq' carpet to be demonstrated in Azerbaijan’s national pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Society 10:55
Iran sees increase in exports from Qazvin Province Business 10:52
How hydropower becoming most popular renewable energy source? Oil&Gas 10:49
Kazakhstan to hold discussions on reorganization of Samruk Kazyna fund - president Kazakhstan 10:39
Balkan Gas Hub adds one more participant of gas exchange Oil&Gas 10:36
National Bank of Kazakhstan to continue to pursue disinflationary monetary policy Kazakhstan 10:33
Georgia’s Poti FIZ CEO talks projects launched in 2021 (Exclusive) Georgia 10:32
Repair works nearing completion as part of Absheron gas field project - JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:19
Last equipment delivered to Baku Deep Water Jacket yard for Absheron field – JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:11
Iranian currency rates for February 8 Finance 09:57
JOCAP updates on work at EPS Platform for Absheron gas field Oil&Gas 09:56
Kazakhstan completes dev't of digital tenge platform prototype Kazakhstan 09:48
Real sector becomes main factor in Kazakhstan's sustainable economic growth - PM Kazakhstan 09:48
Today's Azerbaijan is strong as result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy, Armenia must accept reality - head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:46
Kazakhstan to reduce utilization fees - PM Business 09:40
Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks Oil&Gas 09:30
Kazakhstan sets up fixed prices for raw and commercial gas Kazakhstan 09:29
Kazakhstan’s new government faces task to restore country’s economic potential – president Kazakhstan 09:26
Azerbaijani FM, Sec Gen of Organization of Turkic States discuss agenda issues (PHOTO) Politics 09:23
Kazakhstan's economy grew in 2021 – President Tokayev Kazakhstan 09:16
Take a sad song and make it better: ‘Hey Jude’ NFT fetches $77,000 Other News 08:53
Beijing 2022: Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage (PHOTO) Society 08:30
NATO intends to continue close political dialogue with Georgia (Exclusive) Georgia 08:24
Ukraine to hold military exercise with involvement of Bayraktar, Javelin, NLAW Other News 08:19
U.S. to spend $725 mln this year on abandoned coal mine cleanup US 07:46
Turkey confirms 96,514 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:14
