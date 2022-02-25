Turkmenistan working with partners to create corridor for access to Middle Eastern ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan is expanding trade and economic cooperation with Central Asian, Near and Middle Eastern countries in order to create a corridor that will allow Central Asian trade flows to reach the ports of the Persian and Oman Gulfs via the most direct routes, Trend reports citing Orient news.

This was stated by Atageldi Khaljanov, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN during a round table within the 84th regular session of the Inland Transport Committee in Geneva.

Khaljanov added that Turkmenistan and its partners are implementing a number of major international projects in the region.

Turkmenistan is located at the crossroads of the main east-west and south-north trade routes and is a strategic crossroads between Asia and Europe.

The country shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, as well as Afghanistan and on the Caspian Sea with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran. In recent years, regional transport projects, implemented by Turkmenistan's participation have intensified.

The volume of transit cargo transported from Turkmenistan increased by 3.5 times in 2021 due to security and low prices. Moreover, last year the country exceeded its plan for cargo transportation by all modes of transport by 12.8 percent, with cargo transportation through the International Port of Turkmenbashi increasing by 10.4 percent.