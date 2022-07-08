Demand for cargo transportation through Azerbaijan via TITR increases - Head of Baku Seaport Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Demand for cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), in the current geopolitical situation, has increased significantly, Head of Strategic Planning and Development department at Baku International Sea Trade Port Khudayar Hasanli told Trend.

According to Hasanli, the transit potential of Azerbaijan within East-West is one of the most stable in today's realities.

"Cargo turnover from China and Central Asia in the direction of the EU countries, the Black Sea, also opposite direction, has been redirected to transit through our country. We believe that Baku Seaport we will be able to redirect a large flow of cargo, including container cargo, to Azerbaijan," he said.

"The relevant structures, in particular, Azerbaijan Railways, Baku Seaport, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, also other cargo carriers, have established a joint monitoring center to ensure the transshipment of additional cargo through the territory of Azerbaijan," Hasanli said.

"This center was established to carry out relevant work on synchronization of cargo transportation, also development and expansion of existing potential," Hasanli noted.

Some work in this direction has already been done, and the concept of development of these routes in the short term has been presented to the Azerbaijani government, he added.

Hasanli added that a route for transshipment of goods from China to Europe has already been established through Azerbaijan.

"A number of block trains has already passed through the territory of Azerbaijan along this route. Shippers always prefer stable, short and profitable corridors. Azerbaijan meets all these criteria. Large flow of goods is expected along the East-West corridor through the territory of our country," Hasanli said.

It is planned to achieve a transshipment of 10 million tons of cargo in the short term (2-3 years), and in the medium term - to install additional port cranes to ensure faster container transshipment.

The implementation of this initiative will increase the container handling capacity of Baku Seaport to 35,000 – 40,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) per year," Hasanli said.