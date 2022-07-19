Azerbaijan, OTIF explore possibilities of expanding cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Secretary General of the Intergovernmental Organization for International Carriage by Rail (OTIF) Wolfgang Küpper reviewed Azerbaijan's transport and transit opportunities, as well as reforms carried out in the rail industry, the press service of the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the sides explored ways of expanding cooperation between OTIF and the ministry.

"The minister informed Küpper about the regional significance of the Horadiz-Aghband rail line, which is part of the Zangazur corridor. Moreover, the sides exchanged views on participating in international projects aimed at developing global corridors," the ministry said.

On July 20, the OTIF Secretary General will pay a visit to the Azerbaijani liberated lands. He is expected to get acquainted with progress of construction works on the Horadiz-Aghband railway line.