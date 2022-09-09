Zangazur corridor creates opportunities for additional transit of cargo via Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Zangazur corridor creates opportunities for additional transit of five-eight million tons of cargo through the territory of Azerbaijan, the country's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said during an event dedicated to the prospects for the development of the North-South transport corridor, Trend reports.

According to Hummatov, the traffic of goods along the North-South corridor is 500,000 tons per year, and in the future it’s planned to increase this figure to four million tons.

"It’s planned to increase the volume of cargo flow by rail to six million tons in the medium term, and up to 20 million tons in the long term," he noted.

Besides, the deputy minister noted that the construction of a bridge on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan is expected to be completed in the near future.

"It’s also expected to complete the construction of a highway in Azerbaijan to the Russian border. We are building roads and railways in various directions, including the Zangazur corridor. Azerbaijan plans to complete the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband highway and railway in 2023," Hummatov. said.