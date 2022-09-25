New Aghband road bridge between Azerbaijan, Iran to help facilitate cargo transit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The new Aghband road bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran will help carry out cargo transit between the two countries easier and safer, Deputy Director of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), Mohammad Reza Kadkhodazadeh told ILNA, Trend reports.

According to Kadkhodazadeh, the construction of the mentioned bridge, which has just started, will allow result in an increase in transit opportunities in the region.

The official also added that Azerbaijan will get closer to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan through Aghband road bridge.

"Along with the construction of the border bridge between the two countries, technical studies are also currently underway," he said.

Kadkhodazadeh noted that it is not possible to announce the exact construction cost of this bridge until the technical studies are completed. The exact cost of this bridge will be calculated at the meeting of the joint commission of the two countries and will be jointly spent by the two countries.

On September 21, 2022, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Aghband road bridge on the state border with Iran in the the East Zangezur Economic Region of Azerbaijan.

The length of this bridge, which will connect the Horadiz - Jabrayil - Zangilan - Aghband highway with a total length of 112 kilometers to the highway network of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the Araz River, is designed to be 216 m long and 24.5 m wide.

The bridge is planned to have 2 traffic lanes and 1 pedestrian lane in each direction. It is also planned to build a border checkpoint that can receive at least 1,000 freight vehicles (for export, import and transit purposes), with 500 entries and 500 exits per day in the territory of both countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur