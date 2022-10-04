TRACECA is working to ensure uninterrupted transport links along its routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. To ensure uninterrupted transport links along TRACECA routes, it is important to improve the efficiency of border crossing procedures and create favorable conditions for multimodal transportation, Trend reports.

The structure offers an important alternative to Euro-Asian transport links.

"A wide range of support activities carried out at the TRACECA level are related to digitalization in transport and customs, in particular electronic railway consignment note and the electronicization of customs transit processes," the press service said.

TRACECA is ready to further strengthen cooperation with various partners and institutions within the framework of initiatives that could coexist and complement each other.