Azerbaijan seeking to create financial model to improve passenger transportation

Transport Materials 27 October 2022 16:53 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The issues of improving the organization of passenger service are analyzed in detail in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said on October 27 at a meeting to discuss issues of the transport sector with experts and members of the public council under the ministry in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Hummatov, in this regard, the possibilities of building a sustainable financial model, and creating a more efficient management system using a cashless payment system are also being studied.

