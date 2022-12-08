Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Transport

Azerbaijan Railways, WB discuss new projects (PHOTO)

Transport Materials 8 December 2022 18:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan Railways, WB discuss new projects (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov and a delegation led by World Bank (WB) Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus reviewed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the company told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on upgrading Azerbaijan's railroads, new regional projects, and the transformation of the country into a major transit and logistics hub.

In addition, Rustamov informed the WB representatives of the major directions of the Azerbaijan Railways' Action Plan for 2023.

Azerbaijan Railways, WB discuss new projects (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Railways, WB discuss new projects (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Railways, WB discuss new projects (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Railways, WB discuss new projects (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Railways, WB discuss new projects (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Railways, WB discuss new projects (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more