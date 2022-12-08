Azerbaijan Railways, WB discuss new projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov and a delegation led by World Bank (WB) Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus reviewed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the company told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on upgrading Azerbaijan's railroads, new regional projects, and the transformation of the country into a major transit and logistics hub.

In addition, Rustamov informed the WB representatives of the major directions of the Azerbaijan Railways' Action Plan for 2023.