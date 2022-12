BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The first tanker of domestic production, "Lachin", built at the Baku Shipyard LLC by order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, transported 23.878 million tons of oil and petroleum products, Trend reports via the company.

The length of the tanker is 141 meters, and the width is 16.9 meters. It has six oil tanks with a total capacity of 9,190 cubic meters.