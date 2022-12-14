AZAL to Launch Flights to Fergana from 15 December

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.14. “Azerbaijan Airlines” expands its flight program to Uzbekistan and launches sale of tickets on Baku-Fergana-Baku route, Trend reports with reference to the press service of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC.

The first flight to the city will be performed on December 15. Thereafter, flights will be performed once a week, on Thursdays.

It should be noted that the flag carrier of Azerbaijan AZAL also operates flights to two other cities in Uzbekistan, Tashkent and Samarkand.

Tickets for these and other flights operated by AZAL can be purchased at the official website of the airline at www.azal.az and in the accredited agencies of the air carrier.

Passengers who meet the indicated conditions of carriage and are permitted to fly under current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for carriage on these flights.

For more detailed information on the rules of entry to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, please refer to the “Entry rules” section of the air carrier's website.