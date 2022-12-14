Air Astana announces net profit, transportation volume data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The net profit of Kazakhstan’s “Air Astana” carrier from January through October 2022 accounted for $65 million, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

This constitutes an 84 percent increase compared to 10M2021.

Additionally, Air Astana revealed that the number of transported passengers will exceed 7 million by the end of 2022, which is an increase of 12 percent compared to 2021.

Air Astana is a Kazakh group of airlines, consisting of Air Astana and low-cost airline FlyArystan. The company is a joint venture between the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna (51 percent) and the British company BAE Systems PLC (49 percent). Since its inception in 2002, it has transported over 60 million passengers and more than 280 thousand tons of cargo and mail.