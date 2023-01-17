Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan join e-CMR protocol - IRU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have joined the e-CMR protocol (digital version of the CMR consignment note), Trend reports citing the International Road Transport Union (IRU).

By joining the e-CMR protocol, the countries will contribute to the further digitalization of freight transport.

“The e-CMR will help Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan manage the growing flow of commodities and transit via changing routes more efficiently. In addition, e-CMR will reduce cargo handling costs, and eliminate administrative delays and billing difficulties. The protocol will also increase transparency and logistics chain security, thus providing hard supply tracking data with real-time access to information on receipt and delivery. Given that e-CMR is a digital document, transport companies can easily integrate it with other services," the IRU said.

The protocol to the UN Convention on the Carriage of Goods (CMR) on electronic CMR management, which has been in force since 2008, has been ratified by 34 countries to date.