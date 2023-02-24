Azerbaijan shares number of imported electric cars (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A total of 195 electric cars have been imported to Azerbaijan since January 1 through February 20, 2023, First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Ismayil Huseynov said at a conference on the topic "Digital management platform and presentation of new economic initiatives", Trend reports.

"The import of cars with electric motors to Azerbaijan amounted to 132 cars in 2019, 167 in 2020, and 160 in 2021. Imports of hybrid cars in 2019 equaled 3,645, in 2020 - 5,081, and in 2021 - 12,936. In 2023, as of February 20, the number of imported electric vehicles totaled 195," he said.

Huseynov noted that the roadmap concerning the use of environmentally friendly vehicles identified four directions related to the promotion of the use of these vehicles.

According to him, the mentioned directions include conducting analysis and evaluation in connection with the use of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, developing proposals to promote and encourage the use of environmentally friendly vehicles, ensuring financial accessibility to expand the use of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, and creating the necessary infrastructure to promote the use of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

The number of hybrid cars with a production period of no more than three years and an engine capacity of no more than 2,500 cubic centimeters last year amounted to 3,026 units, and in 2021 - 805. As of February 20 this year, the import of these vehicles amounted to 673 units.