Azerbaijan sees increase in number of vehicles involved in int'l transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The number of vehicles involved in international transportation is growing rapidly in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Anar Rzayev told Trend.

According to him, the role of road transport in the global economy, as well as in the foreign economic relations of countries, is undeniable. This type of transport is promising and is constantly developing.

"The rapid development of global trade and online sales increases the demand for transport services every year. At the same time, currently, the number of truck drivers does not fully meet the needs of the market. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated this problem worldwide. For example, today a fifth of all open vacancies in the EU countries are for drivers," Rzayev said.

He also noted that, when analyzing the current situation in Azerbaijan, there is an increase in the number of vehicles involved in international transportation.

"Two years ago the number of such vehicles was less than 3,000, and in 2022 this figure exceeded 8,000, which in turn significantly increased the need for professional drivers," Rzayev added.