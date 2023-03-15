TRACECA supports simplification and digitalization of customs procedures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) supports simplification and digitalization of customs procedures, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) of TRACECA Asset Assavbayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a multilateral meeting on the project to simplify the transit customs procedure on the principle of "single window" as part of the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor.

According to him, the IGC is actively working on these processes with its participating countries

"We are confident that digitalization will increase the attractiveness not only of the route, but also of our region as a whole and will help attract additional cargo. TRACECA is ready to support all interested structures in the above processes," he added.

Freight transport through the Azerbaijani part of the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA) totaled over 51.42 million tons in 2022, up by 29.76 percent against 2021. During this period, the cargo turnover through the mentioned direction exceeded 12.64 billion ton-kilometers, which is 31.9 percent more than in 2021.