Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan to coordinate work on digitalization of Middle Corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The 5th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic was held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan), Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan led by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Akhmadov.

Ali Akhmadov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobayev held talks in a narrow format, during which topical issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed.

Then a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission was held with the participation of the heads and authorized representatives of the relevant state structures of the two countries.

Akhmadov thanked the Government of Kyrgyzstan for the implementation of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz friendly relations and strategic partnership.

It was pointed out that the active political dialogue and personal contacts between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan ensure high dynamics across the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

The positive dynamics of trade and economic relations was noted with satisfaction due to the increase in trade turnover by 19 percent by the end of 2022.

The parties agreed that the volume of mutual trade does not correspond to the level of economic development and the existing potential of the two countries. In this regard, the importance of preparing and signing a comprehensive program for the development of bilateral cooperation for 2023-2028 was noted.

The sides also discussed the development of investment cooperation, welcoming the completion of the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

Akhmadov spoke about the favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan. The Kyrgyz side was informed about the developed infrastructure and investment protection at the state level that make Azerbaijan attractive for investment.

The dynamics of cooperation in the transport and transit areas was positively assessed. Cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan increased by almost 1.7 times, while transit cargo transportation increased by 2 times, by the end of 2022.

The relevance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the Middle Corridor) was noted. The parties agreed to carry out coordinated work on digitalization of the Middle Corridor, as well as to strengthen measures to increase the appeal of this transport direction in order to attract additional cargo.

The sides also discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the field of renewable energy sources, agricultural, tourism, cultural, humanitarian and other areas.

They expressed mutual readiness to continue constructive dialogue on the whole range of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Akhmadov and Torobayev signed the Protocol of the 5th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic.