Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan develop exchange of experience in container transportation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 10. Members of the port control groups of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport (Turkmenistan) and the Baku International Seaport (Azerbaijan) exchanged experience in the field of container traffic control, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the meeting took place during a joint practical training on container traffic control organized by the Regional Office in Central Asia of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) within the framework of the UNODC Global Program and the World Customs Organization.

The 5-day event sought to increase the level of knowledge and experience of port control group members in order to reduce the risk of employing sea freight transportation for trading various illegal items and other types of organized criminal activity..

Experts of the World Customs Organization acted as mentors, and for the first two days the training was held on the Turkmen side, and then - in the Alat port in Baku city.

During the practical classes, the participants exchanged experiences, jointly analyzed shipping documents and cargo inspection, as well as profiling passenger lists in the directions of Turkmenbashi - Alat and back.