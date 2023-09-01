Latvia expresses interest in deepening transport cooperation with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Latvia is interested in deepening cooperation in the field of transport with Turkmenistan, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia told Trend.

It was noted that Latvia has identified the following priorities in cooperation with Turkmenistan: air transport, airport management, road transport development, and cooperation in the field of maintenance of railway rolling stock.

"Latvia is ready to share its experience in issues related to the reform of ports as well as through the training of airport personnel. In our opinion, it is extremely important to develop reliable and efficient transport corridors between the EU and Central Asia, so Latvian-Turkmenistan's cooperation could play an important role," said the source.

Furthermore, it was stressed that, against the background of the fighting in Ukraine, strengthening the interconnectedness and sustainable transport links between Central Asia and Europe is of paramount importance, and Latvia is ready to deepen its dialogue with Turkmenistan's side in this regard.

Meanwhile, cooperation in the field of transport between Latvia and Turkmenistan is an important element of their diplomatic and economic relations. Both countries are actively working to strengthen ties in this area, which contributes to increasing trade flows, improving infrastructure, and exchanging experience.